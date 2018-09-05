Nov. 22, 1944 – Sept. 2, 2018
Basil Barry Hempstead, 73, passed away Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens.
Barry was born Nov. 22, 1944, to George and Nora (Westphalen) Hempstead in Fremont.
Barry had a passion for airboats, the outdoors, animals and fishing. Barry would do anything for his family.
Barry is survived by his son, Bryan (Elizabeth) Hempstead of Fremont; daughter, April (Scott) Flemins of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren, Brendan Hempstead, Megan Strong and Holly Porter, all of Fremont, and Nathin and Sheenna Flemins of Lubbock, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jayden Strong and Malachi Porter of Fremont; and special friends, Roy and Denise Harris of Linwood.
Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration (1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 2, Fremont, NE 68025)
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Palmyra Building, Moses Merrill Camp and Conference Center, 2849 Road 31, Linwood, NE 68036.
Condolences may be left at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.