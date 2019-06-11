Benjamin David JaroseApril 23, 1987 – June 7, 2019
Benjamin David Jarose was born on April 23, 1987, in Houston, Texas, to Dwight and Julie (Klassen) Jarose. He and the family lived in many cities around the country before settling in Elkhorn where Ben attended middle school and graduated from Elkhorn High School in 2005. As a young boy, Ben enjoyed baseball, fishing, track, football, Boy Scouts and golf.
Ben had a lifelong love of dogs. His dog, Titan, was his best friend.
He served his country in the United States Army from 2005 to 2007 and the National Guard for a time after that.
Ben worked for Power House before starting his dream job at Superior Lighting in 2019. He enjoyed the challenge of his new job. Ben was inquisitive and loved to study and debate politics and other topics. He kept to himself but had a big heart and was loyal to his friends and family.
Ben passed away unexpectedly at his home in Omaha on June 7, 2019, at the age of 32 years, 1 month and 15 days. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerome Klassen and Leonard and Phyllis Jarose. Ben is survived by mother, Julie Jarose of Omaha; father, Dwight (Sherry) Jarose of Fremont; sister, Michelle (Jonathan) Stilley of Omaha; brothers, Justin (Jenny) of Omaha and Josh (Amanda) of Bellevue; grandmother, Mavis Klassen; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation is Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, all at the funeral home. Private interment. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
