Benjamin G. ‘Bennie’ Hoffman

Bennie was born Jan. 11, 1929, in Dallas, South Dakota, the youngest of 14 children to Jacob and Katherine (Mauch) Hoffman. He was raised in the area and attended school in both Dallas and Gregory, South Dakota. After his schooling he joined the United States Army and served from 1947 to 1948. On Sept. 28, 1949, Bennie married Betty Schrader in Gregory. After their marriage the couple moved to Dallas where they farmed for 20 years before moving to Fremont in 1969. While living in Fremont he worked for the railroad and then for Hammond and Stephens until he retired.