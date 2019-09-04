August 30, 2019 – August 31, 2019
Baby Benjamin Joel Alonzo of Fremont, Nebraska, born Aug. 30, 2019, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at CHI Health Lakeside in Omaha, Nebraska.
He is survived by parents, Javier Jr. and Adriane Alonzo; sister, Natalia; brothers, Iziah and Javier III; grandparents, Sylvia and Joel Sanchez and Stella and the late Javier Sr. Alonzo; aunts, Isabel Alonzo, Jessica Alonzo, Ashley Alonzo, Cydney and Victor Ledesma, Maria and Toni Venzor, Kasey and Carlos Godinez; and cousins, Ernesto, Mannuel, Fabian, Roxanne, Rosie, Stella, Andrea, Lukas, Juliana, Liliana, Carlos Jr., Isabel, Victor Jr., and Cylena.
Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, with a Rosary starting at 10 a.m. Rev. Bill Cremers will officiate. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may directed to the family.
