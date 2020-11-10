Bennie G. Hoffman

Bennie was born Oct. 2, 1951, in Gregory, South Dakota, to Bennie and Betty (Schrader) Hoffman. He was raised in Gregory and graduated from Gregory High School in 1969. After high school the family moved to Fremont. He worked various jobs including the Department of Utilities. In the late 80s Bennie move to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he worked for the City of Sioux Falls. Eventually Bennie moved back to Fremont. He loved to build bicycles and also build and repair computers. Bennie was a devoted father and grandfather and recently had been living with his father to provide in home-care until he passed away.