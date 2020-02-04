Benny W. Parks Jr.
July 15, 1959 – February 1, 2020
Benny W. Parks Jr., age 60, of Fremont died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Omaha. He was born July 15, 1959, in Fremont to Benny and Jean Ann (Schnoor) Parks.
Benny grew up in Fremont. He served us in the U.S. Army in Germany as a SP4 in Atomic Munitions Demolition. Benny married Barbara (Pruett). He worked at Oilgear and at Care Corps in Fremont. He was a longtime NRA and Cub Scout Leader for Pack 104 in Fremont and loved to fish and root on the Huskers.
Survivors: wife, Barbara; daughter, Lindsey (Jose) Rocha; son, James (Ginia) Duff; brothers, Brad Parks and Jeffery (Linda) Parks; sisters, Angel (Joe) Giarraffa and Jaime (Pete) Geaghan; sister-in-law, Ashley Peyton; and 8 grandchildren
Preceded by parents and brother, Tracy Parks.
You have free articles remaining.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Military honors will follow.
Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.