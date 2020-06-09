June 29, 1924 – June 5, 2020
Bernadine L. Devoe, age 95, of Fremont died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Nye Legacy.
Bernadine Louise (Bernie) was born June 29, 1924, in Centerville, Iowa, the only child of Harold and Virginia Nelson. The family lived in Centerville, Exline, and Shenandoah, Iowa, before moving to Lincoln in 1932. In 1940, the family moved back to Centerville where Bernie enjoyed her senior year, graduating from Centerville High School in 1941. She graduated from Iowa State College (now University) in 1945, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She then moved to Richmond, Virginia, to attend the Medical College of Virginia, where she obtained her Registered Dietician degree.
Bernie worked as a dietician at the University of Illinois Research and Education Hospital in Chicago and at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln. She had returned to Lincoln to reconnect with her high school sweetheart, Darrell Dee Devoe. They married on Aug. 17, 1947, in Centerville, Iowa. Bernie and Dee lived in Lincoln before moving to Fremont in January of 1949.
Bernie was active in the Tri Delta alumnae chapter, Home Economics Club, AAUW (serving as president), Presbyterian Women, and her church circle. She served on the Job’s Daughters advisory committee and volunteered in the gift shop at the May Museum. She was most proud, though, of serving as an elder in The Presbyterian Church in Fremont, where she was a member for 69 years.
In recent years, her focus was on her family, whom she cherished and who loved her dearly. She died peacefully at Nye Legacy on June 5, 2020, at the age of 95. She is survived by her children, Dee Ann (Terry) Wood of Castaic, California, Carolyn Johnson (Greg Hultgren) of Fremont, and David (Laura) Devoe of Bennington; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and loving friends. The family is grateful for all the love and care she received at Nye Legacy. She will be missed.
Controlled visitation will be Thursday, June 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There will be a private, family graveside service Friday morning. Memorials in Bernie’s name may be directed to The Presbyterian Church of Fremont, the May Museum, or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
