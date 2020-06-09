× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 29, 1924 – June 5, 2020

Bernadine L. Devoe, age 95, of Fremont died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Nye Legacy.

Bernadine Louise (Bernie) was born June 29, 1924, in Centerville, Iowa, the only child of Harold and Virginia Nelson. The family lived in Centerville, Exline, and Shenandoah, Iowa, before moving to Lincoln in 1932. In 1940, the family moved back to Centerville where Bernie enjoyed her senior year, graduating from Centerville High School in 1941. She graduated from Iowa State College (now University) in 1945, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She then moved to Richmond, Virginia, to attend the Medical College of Virginia, where she obtained her Registered Dietician degree.

Bernie worked as a dietician at the University of Illinois Research and Education Hospital in Chicago and at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln. She had returned to Lincoln to reconnect with her high school sweetheart, Darrell Dee Devoe. They married on Aug. 17, 1947, in Centerville, Iowa. Bernie and Dee lived in Lincoln before moving to Fremont in January of 1949.