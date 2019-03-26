Try 3 months for $3
Berneice Fritz

June 2, 1927 – March 13, 2019

Berneice Laurene (Lauber) Fritz, 91, passed away on March 13, 2019, at her home in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at Grinnell Methodist Church located at 916 5th Ave., Grinnell, Iowa, with interment at Bethel Cemetery in rural Jasper County north of Lynnville, Iowa, on Hwy T38 South. Arrangements are being coordinated by Smith Funeral Home, Grinnell.

Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Greenwich Point, P.O. Box 711, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 (friendsofgreenwichpoint.org). Please note that your donation is in memory of Berneice Fritz.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, www.smithfh.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Berneice Fritz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments