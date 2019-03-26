June 2, 1927 – March 13, 2019
Berneice Laurene (Lauber) Fritz, 91, passed away on March 13, 2019, at her home in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at Grinnell Methodist Church located at 916 5th Ave., Grinnell, Iowa, with interment at Bethel Cemetery in rural Jasper County north of Lynnville, Iowa, on Hwy T38 South. Arrangements are being coordinated by Smith Funeral Home, Grinnell.
Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Greenwich Point, P.O. Box 711, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 (friendsofgreenwichpoint.org). Please note that your donation is in memory of Berneice Fritz.
For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, www.smithfh.com.