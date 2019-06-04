Bernice E. MitchelAugust 26, 1930 – June 3, 2019
Bernice E. Mitchel, age 88, of Fremont passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at her home.
Bernice was born Aug. 26, 1930, to Frederick and Elizabeth (Schuelke) Snyder in South Bend, Nebraska. Bernice attended and graduated from Fremont High School in 1947. Following high school she attended Midland College. Bernice married James “Jim” Mitchel on April 16, 1950, at First Congregational Church UCC in Fremont. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage. Bernice worked as an accountant for Erickson & Brooks for 25 years before her retirement in 1994.
She was a member of First Congregational Church UCC in Fremont for 74 years and was active in various church groups. Bernice loved her family and friends and cherished the time spent with them. In addition, after retirement, Bernice’s hobby became creating custom cards to give to others on special occasions.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents, and granddaughter, Katie Diers.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Diers of Fremont; son, Keith (Nicole) Mitchel of Victoria, Texas; brother, Ernie Snyder of Boulder, Colorado; grandchildren, Lainey Marilyn Diers of Fremont, Beau (Lela) Diers of Italy, Brandon (Erin) Diers of San Diego, California; great-grandchildren, Aria, Kaia and Charlee Diers; brothers-in-law, Wally Nelson and LeRoy “Shorty” Mitchel; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, from 5-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
Private burial will be held at Memorial Cemetery.