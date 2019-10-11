Bernice R. Chandler
March 24, 1923 – Oct. 10, 2019
Bernice R. Chandler, 96 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Nye Pointe Health and Rehab in Fremont. Bernice was born March 24, 1923, in Lynch, Nebraska, to Carl J. and Alma M. (Andersen) Thorell.
She grew up at Bristow, Nebraska. She attended Luther College in Wahoo, Nebraska, and became a teacher. She taught in a one-room school house in Antelope County and worked in a defense plant in Florida during World War II. Bernice married James E. Chandler at Norfolk, Nebraska, on Nov. 21, 1945. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2000. After their marriage they lived in Nebraska for one year and then lived in Iowa for 20 years and returned to Nebraska in 1965. Bernice worked in the library at Howard School in Fremont. She was a devoted mother. Bernice was a member of Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont.
She is survived by sons, Edwin (Debi) Chandler of Northbrook, Illinois, Steven (Claudia) Chandler of Lenexa, Kansas, Clark (Cheryl) Chandler of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Rodney (Susan) Chandler of Reading, Massachusetts; daughter, Alice Chandler of Fremont; sister, Helen McDaniel of Lakewood, Colorado; sister-in-law, Pat Thorell of Forrest City, Iowa; brother-in-law, Joe Fuhr of Fremont; 12 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brother, Conrad Thorell, Julian Thorell; sisters, Florence Burnett, Grace Ruda, and Eunice Fuhr.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Al Duminy will officiate. Visitation will be at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday with family receiving friends from 5-6 p.m. Burial will be following lunch at church, in Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490