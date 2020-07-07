× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 24, 1934 – July 2, 2020

Betty Ann Newill, age 86, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born Jan. 24, 1934, in Fremont to Harry and Esther (Bandlow) Lincoln.

Betty lived in Fremont her whole life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She married Rolland L. Newill on Feb. 19, 1955, at Wahoo, Nebraska.

She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, and was an avid Husker football fan.

She is survived by her husband, Rolland L. Newill; sons, Rick (Barb), George (Chana) and Robert Newill, all of Fremont; daughters, Wanda (Larry) Hancock of Lincoln, Nebraska, Wendy Cuckler of Gretna, Nebraska, Denise Nichols and Susan Newill, both of Fremont; sisters, Mary Wahl of Fremont and Carol (Carroll) Wiebold of North Bend, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rolland W. Newill; grandson, Todd Newill; 7 sisters; and 5 brothers.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 8, from 3-6 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. The Rev. Anthony Gerber of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fremont, will officiate.