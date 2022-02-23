 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Ann Peck

Betty Ann Peck

Betty Ann Peck

August 10, 1931 - February 21, 2022

Betty Ann Peck, age 90, of Hooper died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Faith United Methodist Church in Hooper. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church and Camp Fontanelle. Visitation will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel.

