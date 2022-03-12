December 10, 1951—March 4, 2022

Betty (Fast) Waechter of Peoria, Arizona, passed peacefully with family on Friday, March 4, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Jessie (Klocke) Fast; and her sister, Joyce Markworth.

She is survived by her husband, Ed of Peoria, Arizona; and son, Nathan Waechter; sisters, Jan (Rod) Balak of Colorado Springs and Shirley (Larry) Kreikemeier of Fremont; brother, Ray (Roxann) Fast of West Point, Nebraska; and sisters-in-law, Catherine (Ron) Bevil of Chicago, Illinois, and Nancy Schultz of Des Moines, Iowa; and multiple nephews and nieces.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Closed casket visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, with a Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. following the visitation on Sunday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Creighton Prep in Omaha or Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Sun City West, Arizona.

Full obituary and online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.