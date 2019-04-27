June 20, 1927 – April 22, 2019
Betty Ilene Carstensen, 91 years, of Fremont passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.
She was born Betty Bubbert on June 20, 1927, in Winslow, Nebraska, to Chris William Henry Bubbert and Susie Idell (Brandt) Bubbert. Betty graduated from Fremont High School in May 1945 and married Roy Edward Carstensen, also of Fremont, on July 3, 1945, in Nyack, New York, as Roy was a military instructor at nearby Camp Shanks. Betty and Roy were married for 67 years when Roy passed away.
After the war Betty and Roy returned to Fremont where Betty continued her work as a meat cutter, a job she performed for 12 years until they adopted their children. They were very active at First Lutheran Church, and the Village of Inglewood Fire Department and its Auxiliary. Betty served as a volunteer at the Low Income Ministry (now LifeHouse Food Pantry & Thrift Store) for 45 years as well as volunteered at First Lutheran Church.
Betty is survived by her three children, Sharon Carson of Griswold, Iowa, and her husband, Fred Carson, and their children, Seth and Heather, Heather’s children Rudy and Benito, and Heather’s fiancée, Rudy Vasquez; Laine Carstensen of Fremont and his son Jacob; and Paul Carstensen of Arlington, Virginia, and his daughters, Lauren and Katherine, Lauren’s husband Colin Brauer, and Katherine’s partner, Amy Bowman. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brothers, Robert, Dale, and Quinton.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 29, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. The funeral will be on Tuesday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Fremont with internment at Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or LifeHouse Food Pantry & Thrift Store.
