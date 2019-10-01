January 4, 1936 – September 28, 2019
Betty J. Hansen, age 83, of Fremont passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her home. Betty was born on Jan. 4, 1936, to Ernest and Mildred Becker in Verdigre, Nebraska. She later moved with her family to Columbus where she graduated from Columbus High School and worked in her father’s Zesto shop.
She met and married Gary Hansen in 1954, and together they had four boys. Betty was a wonderful stay-at-home mother to her boys. She loved her puppies and cared for many in her lifetime. Betty was a wonderful cook and kept a meticulous house. All her of children and their friends knew to take their shoes off before entering the house. They still joke about it today. Betty has been a strong Christian since her childhood, she has always enjoyed going to church and instilling that in her boys. Gary always said it was God’s plan that he marry her so she could help him become a Christian.
Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gary; sons, Randall (Kelley) Hansen of Fremont, Ricky (Terri) Hansen of Columbus, Ronald (Trish) Hansen of Fremont, Ryan (Melissa) Hansen of Bellevue; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral service will be held Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Fremont Alliance Church with Rev. Tom Nevius officiating.
Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880