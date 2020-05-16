Betty J. McMaster, aged 96, died May 12, 2020. She was born to Clark and Leola Shaffer at the family farm south of Hooper, NE on December 25, 1923. She graduated from Hooper High School in 1941 and then attended business school in Lincoln. Her first employment was with DeKalb Agricultural Association in Fremont. On her 19th birthday, December 25, 1942 she married Collins McMaster in Lincoln, NE. Betty was employed as bookkeeper for the Farmers Cooperative Company in Hooper from 1962 until 1985. A member of the Friendship Chapter Order of Easter Star, she served as Worthy Matron in 1957 and was honored as a 50-year member in 1999. She belonged to the Daughters of the Nile, SaTra Temple in Omaha, and the Nile Club in Fremont. Betty and Collins raised three children for whom they provided great love and support. Her celebration of life will be planned at a later date.