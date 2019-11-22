Betty J. Modlin
April 18, 1925 – November 19, 2019
Betty J. Modlin, 94 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born to S. Roy and Sarah Mae (Barnes) Heathcock in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 18, 1925.
Betty was raised in Seminole, Oklahoma. She married Marvin A. Bryant in April of 1943, they later divorced. Betty moved with her family to Southern California in 1951. On July 2, 1965, Betty married Derrel S. Modlin in Yuma, Arizona. Betty began her career at North American Aviation in 1956 as a file clerk. Her hard work and dedication earned her positions as Executive Secretary and Senior Statistical Analyst for the Space Shuttle program with Rockwell International/Boeing Aircraft. Betty retired in 1988 to Fremont.
Betty was a member of the Fremont Nazarene Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Derrel; twin infant sisters; one infant brother; brother, Jack Heathcock; daughter, Patricia Pennington; and son-in-law, Eugene Pennington.
She is survived by son, Michael (Cheryl) Bryant; daughter, Julia “Kathy” Worswick; and foster daughter, Cecilia Obermiller; 4 grandchildren; 7 stepgrandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be 10:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Fremont Nazarene Church. Private family burial will be at the Tekamah Cemetery at Tekamah, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Area Alzheimer's Fund.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490