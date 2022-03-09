September 22, 1937 – March 7, 2022

Betty J. Patten, 84 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at her home in Fremont.

Betty was born Sept. 22, 1937, to Oliver and Florence (Fletcher) Orpen in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. She lived in Minnesota until moving to Fremont in 1952. On Aug. 24, 1957, she married Gaylen Patten in Logan, Iowa. Betty worked as a waitress for many years and retired in 1995. She spent her free time bowling and writing in her journals. Betty enjoyed eating out and having coffee with her friends. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gaylen; son, Jim; and brother, Larry.

She is survived by her son, Chris; sister, Delores Johnson; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Anthony Gerber will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

