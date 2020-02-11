Betty J. (Swanda) Baker

Preceded in death by husband, Earl D. Baker; parents; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; and daughter-in-law. Survived by daughter, Deb Baker; sons, Roger Baker (Deb) and Rob Baker (Tutti); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nephews and a niece; brothers, Harry Swanda and Marvin Swanda (Teresa); sister, Norma Baker; brother-in-law, Derwin Anderson (Pat).

The funeral service is Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church (6630 Dodge St.). Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Christian Church.