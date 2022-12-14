Betty Jane Huscher

October 4, 1927 – December 10, 2022

Betty Jane Huscher, 95 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Betty was born Oct. 4, 1927, to Charles and Antonia (Hladik) Styskal in Wahoo, Nebraska. She was raised in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School, class of 1946. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator until 1953. On Nov. 21, 1953, she married Dwaine Huscher. After marriage the couple lived near Cedar Bluffs, then moved to Elkhorn, Nebraska, in 1959 until moving back to Cedar Bluffs in 1976.

Betty was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Betty and her husband attended Zion Lutheran Church near Bennington, Nebraska, while living in Elkhorn. She was a member of the Dorcas Society at St. Matthew.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwaine; brother, Charles; and five sisters, Christine, Irene, Margaret, Georgianette and Antonette.

She is survived by five sons, Dr. John (Carla) Huscher of Valley, Nebraska, Commander (U.S. Navy retired) Paul (Violeta) Huscher of Oceanside, California, Dwaine Mark (Becky) Huscher of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, Steve (Kelly) Huscher of Andover, Kansas, and Theodore “Ted” (Nora) Huscher of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Private burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Special Kids Interested Parents (SKIP) to assist children with special needs (especially autism) to attend Big Springs School in Riverside, California, operated by Chris and Leslie Huscher.

