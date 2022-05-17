Betty (McDonald) George

November 6, 1951 – May 15, 2022

Betty Jean (McDonald) George, age 70, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 6, 1951, in Pender, Nebraska, to Roy, Sr. and Annette (Riggs) McDonald.

Betty lived a few years at Walthill, Nebraska, and then came to Fremont where she graduated from Fremont Senior High School. She married Gregory Dean George on Oct. 17, 1970, at First Assembly of God Church in Fremont. She was an insurance agent for Farmers Union Midwest Agency in Fremont, retiring in January of this year.

She enjoyed bowling on various leagues, camping and fishing, and was a member at Izaak Walton in Fremont, an avid florist and enjoyed trips, especially to casinos.

Betty is survived by her husband Greg of Fremont; sons, Sean G. George and Amy Bender of Omaha and Cody A. (Veronica) George of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; daughter, Kati (Sam) Fletcher of Arlington; brother, Roy L. (Denise) McDonald Jr.; sisters, Roylene K. Harvey, Irene McDonald and Roxanne Fuchs, all of Fremont; and eight grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Betty's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Fremont Eagles Club.

Memorials may be given to the family.

