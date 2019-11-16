Betty Jean Milton
November 4, 1924 - November 12, 2019
Betty Jean Milton, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Betty was born in rural Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, to Charles and Rose Clapham. She was a 1941 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School and then worked at the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo. She became a member of the Cedar Bluffs American Legion Auxiliary. Inspired by WWII and the death of her brother Lloyd, she entered the Army Nurse Training Program and graduated in 1948 from the University of Nebraska School of Nursing. Betty's professional passion was surgical nursing. She held supervisory positions at the Stanford University Hospital, University of Nebraska Hospital and Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, and while raising her family she worked as an RN in several hospitals and physician offices in Denver, Colorado.
Betty married George N. Milton on Oct. 29, 1950, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo, Nebraska. In 1953, the couple moved to Littleton, Colorado, where she continued building her family, her career, and participating in PTA, 4-H and the First Presbyterian Church of Littleton. Her other passions included genealogy, fishing, bridge, rummy, and playing poker with her family.
She is survived by daughter, Susan LaBate of Colorado; sons, John (Dawn) Milton of Dallas, Georgia, and Doug (Pam) Milton of The Woodlands, Texas; brothers, Bradley (Anne) Clapham of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Robert Clapham of Columbia, South Carolina; sisters, Jeannine Shanahan of Fremont, Nebraska, and Rosemary Stokes of Orlando, Florida; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Charlotte Jasa; brothers, Lloyd, Eldon and Charles Wade Clapham; and granddaughter, Chelsea Rose.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Moser's. Interment will follow the memorial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Coffee, conversations, and reconnections following the interment at Moser's Social Room.
Memorials are suggested to be given to the Cedar Bluffs American Legion.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490