× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Jean Schacht

September 15, 1935 – March 8, 2020

Betty Jean Schacht, 84, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Cole Camp, Missouri. She was born on Sept. 15, 1935, in Humboldt, Nebraska, a daughter of Perry Sr. and Bessie Mae (Parker) Workman.

She was raised in Humboldt and in 1947, was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church. In 1953, she graduated from Humboldt High School and worked at J. M. McDonald Store in Humboldt.

On June 4, 1960, at Humboldt, Nebraska, she was united in marriage to Marlin Arthur Schacht. This union was blessed with the gift of two children, Tammy and Terry. While living in Syracuse, Nebraska, she worked at the Danny Dare Company. In 1969, they moved to Hooper, Nebraska, where she was a cook at Hooper Elementary School for 19 years, retiring in 1995.