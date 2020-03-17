Betty Jean Schacht
September 15, 1935 – March 8, 2020
Betty Jean Schacht, 84, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her daughter's home in Cole Camp, Missouri. She was born on Sept. 15, 1935, in Humboldt, Nebraska, a daughter of Perry Sr. and Bessie Mae (Parker) Workman.
She was raised in Humboldt and in 1947, was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church. In 1953, she graduated from Humboldt High School and worked at J. M. McDonald Store in Humboldt.
On June 4, 1960, at Humboldt, Nebraska, she was united in marriage to Marlin Arthur Schacht. This union was blessed with the gift of two children, Tammy and Terry. While living in Syracuse, Nebraska, she worked at the Danny Dare Company. In 1969, they moved to Hooper, Nebraska, where she was a cook at Hooper Elementary School for 19 years, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Hooper, Nebraska, where she was a member of the UMW. She was also a member of Hooper American Legion Auxiliary and served on several boards, including the Hooper Library, Over 60 Senior Center, and the Ermma Board as the Faith Methodist Church representative. She delivered for Meals on Wheels, volunteered at the Hooper Food Pantry, belonged to several bridge clubs, was an avid reader, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy L. Eckhoff and Kerry of Cole Camp, Missouri; her son, Terry L. Schacht and Sheryl of Fremont, Nebraska; four sisters-in-law, Nancy Workman of Lincoln, Nebraska, Donna Hindera of St. Mary, Nebraska, Ruth Drake of Humboldt, Nebraska, and Sandra Stalder and Duaine of Humboldt, Nebraska; a brother-in-law, LaMar Schacht of Falls City, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Kristen, Kelly, Justin, Becca, Casey, Cory, and Christa; 13 great-grandchildren, Jacob Scott, Aiden John Murlin, Adilynn Rae, Wesley James, Carter Joseph, Maisie Imogene, Leland Jordan, Parker Jean, Lydia Ruth Ann, Rylee Elisabeth, Darren Alan, Selina Kyle, and Linkin Wesly; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry Sr. and Bessie Workman; her husband, Marlin Schacht; two sisters, Linda Workman and Pearl Warner; four brothers, Dick Workman, Haldean Workman, Clayton Workman, and Perry Workman Jr.; three brothers-in-law, Joe Hindera, Wayne Drake, and Gary Warner; and four sisters-in-law, Jean Workman, Pat Workman, Carol Workman, and Orlee Schacht.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Faith United Methodist Church in Hooper or Nebraska Children's Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp, Missouri.
Service information
1:00PM
303 West Maple Street
Hooper, NE 68031
1:00PM
340 Nemaha Street
Humboldt, NE 68376