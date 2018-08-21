Betty Jelinek

June 1, 1925 – Aug. 18, 2018
Betty Lou H. Jelinek, age 93, of Fremont passed away Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. She was born June 1, 1925, at Schuyler to Ludvik and Mabel (McIntosh) Jelinek.
Betty lived at Abie and moved to Lincoln in 1932 and to Fremont in 1941. She worked as office manager for various auto dealers. She later worked at Fremont State Company and Dodge County Treasurer’s Office, retiring in May of 1990.
Betty was a member of The Presbyterian Church in Fremont and served as a deacon, active in ladies groups and was a member of the Mariner’s Club. She was a member of Arbor Vitae Chapter 92 of Order of Eastern Star of Fremont and a 50-year member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Betty is survived by several cousins and friend, Darlene V. Smith of Fremont.
Her parents preceded her in death.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at The Presbyterian Church in Fremont. Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Private interment will be at the Schuyler Cemetery later on Wednesday.
Memorials are suggested to The Presbyterian Church.
