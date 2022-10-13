 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty L. Hartung

Betty L. Hartung

March 27, 1930—October 10, 2022

Betty L. Hartung, 92, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

