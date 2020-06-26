Betty May Donovan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 3, 1930—June 24, 2020

Betty May (Hill) Donovan, age 90, of Fremont went to be with her Lord on June 24, 2020.

She is survived by her loved children: Tim (Mary) Hill, Tedd Hill, Carol Davis and Gregg (Hansie) Hill. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Arnold Hill and Richard Donovan; her son, Tom Hill; and daughters, Polly, Rebecca and baby girl Hill; her parents, William Schnebel and Mable Schnebel McCray; her sister, Anita Kruse; and brother, William Schnebel; and many aunts, uncles and cousins of a large, close family.

Betty retired from the Department of Utilities and volunteered at the Fremont Hospital. Betty was very involved in her church, First Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials can be directed to the First Baptist Church in Fremont or Community Alliance Omaha.

Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

