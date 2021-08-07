Betty Niess

Betty J. Niess

March 1, 1929 - August 5, 2021

Betty J. Niess, 92 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Friday, August 5, 2021 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born on March 1, 1929 in Hooper, NE to Clyde and Ella (Laskas) Morton, Sr.

Betty was raised on a farm outside of North Bend, NE. She was married in the First United Methodist Church of Fremont, to Theodore “Ted” Niess, Jr. on February 1, 1948.

Betty is survived by her son, Ted (Debi) Niess of Omaha, NE, Neal Niess of Fremont; Beth Niess (Dennis) Henson of Omaha, Rona (Dick) Shuster of Fremont; brother, Clyde (Pam) Morton, Jr.; sisters, Beverly (Norm) Pesika, Joella (Bob) Turek all of California; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, James and Riley Morton; sister, Blondell Meyer.

Memorial Service is 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at First Methodist Church in Fremont. Pastor Tony Dawson will officiate. Private burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be direct to FurEver Home.

Online condolences can be directed to www. mosermemorialchapels.com.

