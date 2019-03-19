October 29, 1942—March 16, 2019
Betty Prochaska, 76, of Prague died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home in Prague.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Committal will be in Prague National Cemetery, Prague, Nebraska. Lunch following committal at St. John’s Parish Hall. Memorials to the family.
Betty was born to Anton and Gladys Wirka on Oct. 29, 1942, at Soukop’s in Prague. She went to Country School Dist 73 in Rescue and graduated from Prague High School at the age of 16. She moved to Lincoln and enrolled at Lincoln School of Commerce and then worked at Consumers Public Power until she married Charlie Prochaska on Aug. 1, 1964. They built a house on a farm south and west of Prague where she lived until she passed away. They have four children, Dianne Jackson, Brenda, Brian and Gary.
Betty was a homemaker up until her husband Charlie died in November 1991, then she started work at Henningsen’s in David City where she worked until she retired.
Betty loved to garden and she had a very large garden to where she grew more vegetables than she could give away.
She was an excellent cook and everyone loved the sultz she made.
She raised hundreds of chickens and picked hundreds of eggs and everyone from town would come to the farm to get fresh eggs from her.
Betty had a heart of gold and everyone knew Betty for her silliness and always telling jokes.
She loved watching Nebraska football games with her grandson, Tyler.
Betty is survived by sons, Brian (Cheryl Sloup) Prochaska of Ceresco, Gary (Angie) Prochaska of Prague; daughter, Dianne (Brent Arnold) Jackson of Lincoln; grandchildren, Justin (Kristin) Jackson, Brandon and Curtis Swahn, Tyler and Travis Prochaska, Meg Sloup, Katie (Laith) Etmund; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jaxon and Reid Thomas; sister, Donna (Gawaine) Dvorak of Wahoo; brother, Tony Wirka of Prague; brothers-in-law, Bob Prochaska of Lincoln, David (Sulene) Prochaska of Prague; sisters-in-law, Lucille Prochaska of Prague, Joan Fendrich of Prague, Jeanette (Randy) Benes of Valparaiso, Elaine Wirka of Fremont, Suzi Wirka of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie (1991); daughter, Brenda Prochaska; granddaughter, Jessica Jackson; brothers, LeRoy and Karl Wirka; and brother-in-law, Eddie Prochaska.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City is in charge of arrangements.