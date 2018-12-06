August 22, 1925 – December 1, 2018
Betty (Thompson) Wennstedt, 93, of Fremont died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel with the committal to follow in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Memorials are suggested to The Presbyterian Church.
Betty was born Aug. 22, 1925, to Bill and Olga (Buhrig) Thompson. She received her schooling in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1943. She married Vic Wennstedt on Nov. 24, 1946, after he had served three years in the Navy. To this marriage three children were born – David and twins Barbara and Brenda. Betty enjoyed camping, traveling, and watching her children's, grandkids', and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Betty worked for 30 years as a secretaryookkeeper for various places including the law offices of Sidner, Lee & Gunderson, The Presbyterian Church, Midland Lutheran College, and Memorial Hospital of Dodge County. Upon retirement she volunteered at the Low Income Ministry in several capacities for 23 years.
Betty is survived by her husband Vic; three children and spouses, David (Phyllis) Wennstedt of Omaha, Brenda (Bob) Hemje of Grand Island, and Barbara (Norm) Keimig of Minnesota; 8 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William.
