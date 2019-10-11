February 22, 1927 – October 6, 2019
Betty York Manzel, 92 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. Betty was born Feb. 22, 1927, in Petersburg, Nebraska, to Henry and Mary (Mescher) Bode. She grew up in Elgin, Nebraska, and was a 1944 graduate of St. Boniface Catholic School in Elgin. Betty married Reginald York, and he died Dec. 14, 1981. She married Marvin Manzel and he died Dec. 18, 1993.
She lived most of her life in the Mead and Fremont area.
Betty was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
She was survived by sons, Daniel A. (Cynthia) York of Omaha and Richard A. (Rita) York of Tucson, Arizona; daughters, Margaret (Tom) Iossi of Bennington, Nebraska, Jean (Roland) Rish of Dahlonega, Georgia, and Patricia Reed of Syracuse, Nebraska; brothers, Henry “Hank” (Rosemary) Bode of Denver and Eugene (Juanita) Bode of Penrose, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands; four sisters and two brothers.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Dennis Hunt will officiate. Visitation with the family receiving friends 1 hour prior to service. Private burial at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery at Wahoo, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, “give somebody a hug.”
Online condolences at: mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490