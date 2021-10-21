Beverly “Bev” M. Shinaut

December 23, 1940 – October 17, 2021

Beverly “Bev” M. Shinaut, 80 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at her home.

Bev was born on Dec. 23, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her parents were Park “Doc” and Viva (Trimble) Forrest. Bev and her family moved to Fremont while she was in junior high. She graduated from Fremont High School. On Dec. 31, 1959, Bev married Norman “Pete” Shinaut in Fremont.

She loved watching Husker football, spending time with her family, playing games, and had a big sweet tooth.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Redding of Fremont; sons, Greg (Donna) Shinaut of Lincoln, Nebraska, Don (Kathy) Shinaut of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Doug (Tina) Shinaut of Greenville, South Carolina, and Darin Shinaut of Elkhorn, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Diana Kuhl will officiate. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Private burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, or Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.