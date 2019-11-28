February 9, 1922 – November 23, 2019
Beverly Georgia (Hill) Miller (born Feb. 9, 1922) died peacefully Saturday evening, Nov. 23, 2019, at her residence in The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens. She will be missed by those who dearly loved and admired her for her independence and amazing spirit.
She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Wesley (Vietnam); her husband, Col. Robert Cecil Miller; and her brother, Wesley Gilmore Hill. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine Hill; son, Robert Lloyd (Shirley Cope); daughter, Kristin (Ray) Worcester Jones; grandsons, Toby and Joel (Louise) Miller; grandson, Ian (Lizandra) Worcester; and granddaughter, Amber Beltrand. She is survived by great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren Jay, Dahlia, Chloe Beltrand; Flo and Arthur Miller; Ian, Scarlett, Sebastian, Sofia, Gabriel Worcester; Courtney and Mackenzie Jones, Alyssa and Katy Jones, and Kyler Jones.