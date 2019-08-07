December 5, 1937 – August 3, 2019
Beverly J. Dwyer, 81 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born on Dec. 5, 1937, in Ulysses, Nebraska, to Emil and Anna (Hladkey) Sloup.
The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. A Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Burial following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorial may be directed to the family.
