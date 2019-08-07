{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly J. Dwyer

December 5, 1937 – August 3, 2019

Beverly J. Dwyer, 81 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born on Dec. 5, 1937, in Ulysses, Nebraska, to Emil and Anna (Hladkey) Sloup.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. A Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Burial following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorial may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments