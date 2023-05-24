Beverly J. Egbers (90) of rural Uehling passed away at Oakland Heights on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the early morning. She had resided there for a few weeks.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Uehling Auditorium. Burial will follow in the Elim Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel in Hooper with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family.