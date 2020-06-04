× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beverly J. Evert

October 23, 1934 - June 2, 2020

Beverly J. Evert “GG”, 85 years passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Fremont. She was born October 23, 1934 in North Bend, NE to Chester and Blanche (Scott) Hull.

Bev attended grade school at District 70 near Ames and graduated from North Bend High School in 1951. She worked at the Fremont Tribune after graduation and was a receptionist for several doctors. Bev married Donald Evert in Fremont, NE on Feb 12, 1955 and they were lifelong residents of Fremont. . He passed away December 20, 1996.

She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church.

Bev is survived by her two sons; Gary (Patty) Evert of Beatrice, NE, Mark Evert of Fremont; daughter, Kay (Richard) Brumm of San Antonio, TX; special friends Harold and Linda Harper of Fremont, NE; 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Keith Hull.