February 9, 1938—May 29, 2022

Beverly J. Goldsberry, age 84, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born Feb. 9, 1938, at Blair, Nebraska, to Ivan and Ella (Nielsen) Hovendick.

Beverly grew up on the family farm and graduated from Blair High School in 1956. She married Larry Goldsberry Dec. 7, 1962, in Hooper. She worked at Dr. Macaluso’s office, Phillips and J.C. Penny’s Department stores in Fremont.

Beverly was a member of First United Methodist Church and Sarah’s Circle at church in Fremont and volunteered at the Fremont Area Medical Center for many years. She was an avid bowler and was a member of the 600 club. She was a great fast pitch softball pitcher in her early years.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Tim (Kerrie) Goldsberry; daughter, Tami (Gerald) Honeywell all of Fremont; sister, Sharlene Moore of Blair, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Donna Hovendick of Waterloo, Nebraska; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lyla Shamburg and Joyce Hovendick; brother, Ivan Hovendick, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Pat Shamburg and Ronnie Moore; and niece, May Jo Hovendick.

Memorial Service will be 10:30. a.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Rev. Tony Dawson will officiate. Memorial Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at Moser’s in Fremont. Private interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church.

