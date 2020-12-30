December 9, 1944 – December 28, 2020

Beverly J. Struebing, age 76, of Fremont died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Hospice House in Omaha.

Beverly was born Dec. 9, 1944, in Seward, Nebraska, to Emil and Marjorie (Sagehorn) Prochnow. She was raised on a farm outside of Milford before moving to a farm near Thayer, Nebraska. She graduated from Waco High School in 1963 and worked for a short time as a CNA in the nursery at the Seward Hospital. In 1965, Beverly married Robert Struebing and they moved to Fremont. She worked various jobs in Fremont before beginning a career at Walgreens that lasted for 35 years.

Beverly was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont and was very active in the church. She loved being part of the sewing and quilting groups.

Survivors: daughter, Melinda (Robert) Bailey of Papillion; son, Brian (Jen) Struebing of Omaha; grandchildren, Colin and Emily Struebing, Dillon and Dayton Bailey; sister, Ruth Fraas of Columbus.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 1999 and a brother, Roger Prochnow.