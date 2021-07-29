Beverly Jean Ellis Benham

January 8, 1938 – July 24, 2021

Beverly Joan Ellis Benham passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s at the age of 83.

Beverly was born on Jan. 8, 1938, in Fremont, Nebraska. She was the oldest child of Jess Ellis and Marian (Knoell) Ellis. She had two sisters, Mary and Patricia, and one brother, Sidney. She grew up in Fremont where she graduated from Fremont Senior High School in May 1956.

Beverly married her high school sweetheart, Daryl Benham, on July 15, 1956. They had three daughters—Amber Lynn born February 1957; Kathleen Virtue born December 1958; and Heather Kristine born August 1966.

Beverly is survived by her daughters, Amber Bodell-Goetsch, Heather Kristine Nejedly and husband, James Nejedly; her siblings, Mary Merkling and husband, Richard Merkling, Patricia Alles, and Sid Ellis and wife, Shari (Adams) Ellis; and sister-in-law, Kristy (Hutchinson) Justin. She also has three grandchildren, Ashleigh Bodell-Gochangco, Christopher F. Brown, and Kayla Nejedly; and 2 great-grandchildren, Finley Gochangco and Skylar Auchter.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl Benham; daughter, Kathleen “Katy” Brown-Heitland, and brother-in-law, Harold “Bud” Alles.