Beverly Joan (Allgood) Carpenter, age 88, of Lincoln, passed away Jan. 20, 2023. She was born April 18, 1934, in Hamburg, Iowa, to Guy and Hazel (Foster) Allgood.

She is survived by her three children, Deborah (Stodola) Light, Cynthia (Stodola) Williard and Rick (Kelli) Stodola; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Donna Vickers, Sandra (Leo) Leeper, Linda (Harvey) Bergman, Carney Tracy and Diane Carnahan; plus numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mildred Perry; and a brother, Robert Allgood.