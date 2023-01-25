 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beverly Joan (Allgood) Carpenter

  • 0
Beverly Joan (Allgood) Carpenter

April 18, 1934 – January 20, 2023

Beverly Joan (Allgood) Carpenter, age 88, of Lincoln, passed away Jan. 20, 2023. She was born April 18, 1934, in Hamburg, Iowa, to Guy and Hazel (Foster) Allgood.

She is survived by her three children, Deborah (Stodola) Light, Cynthia (Stodola) Williard and Rick (Kelli) Stodola; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Donna Vickers, Sandra (Leo) Leeper, Linda (Harvey) Bergman, Carney Tracy and Diane Carnahan; plus numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mildred Perry; and a brother, Robert Allgood.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, 693 County Road 17, Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: First canned beer goes on sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News