Beverly Kay Theye

Beverly Kay Theye

April 11, 1942 – August 9, 2019

Beverly Kay Theye, 77, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Born April 11, 1942, in Lincoln to Raleigh and Goldie (Ferguson) Owen. She was a member of the Methodist Church. She was a meat packer at Campbell's Soup Co. for 32 years.

Survivors include: daughter, Goldie (Rick) Down of Lincoln; son, Edgar Theye of Lincoln; grandchildren, Eric Terrell, Harold Joseph (Renessa) Terrell, Elijah Theye, Chelsie Pickel; great-granddaughter, Alexis Atkinson; sister, Delores Bartlett; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carl (Joyce) Owen and Raleigh Harold Owen; sisters, Donna (Anton) Mach and Shirley (James) McGrath; and granddaughter, Amanda Terrell; nieces, Kim Phillips and Angela Owen; nephew, Reuben McGrath.

Services will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. at Roper and Sons, 4300 “O” Street, Lincoln.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 2-8 p.m. with family greet from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left online at Roperandsons.com.

