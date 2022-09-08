 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beverly Vitamvas

  • 0

April 18, 1938—September 7, 2022

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This machine shop hires the blind to make aerospace parts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News