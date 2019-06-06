{{featured_button_text}}
Bill D. Thayer

March 20, 1965—May 30, 2019

Nebraska died May 30, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bill was born March 20, 1965 in Fremont to Willie and Lynda (Fletcher) Thayer.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Avenue, Fremont, Nebraska. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate.

Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Avenue, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

Bill D. Thayer
