Bill L. Harris May 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 30, 1935—May 1, 2022 Tags Bill L. Harris Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Ukraine President Zelensky’s wife says the war hasn’t changed him Are you afraid of ghosts? This haunted UK inn even scared off these experience ghost hunters AP Are you afraid of ghosts? This haunted UK inn even scared off these experience ghost hunters Zaporizhzhia power plant: Nuclear watchdogs warn situation 'not sustainable' AP Zaporizhzhia power plant: Nuclear watchdogs warn situation 'not sustainable' Climate crisis could spawn more devastating pandemics, new study finds AP Climate crisis could spawn more devastating pandemics, new study finds