March 30, 1935 – May 1, 2022

Bill L. Harris, 87, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, May 1, 2022, at the Crowell Memorial Home in Blair.

Bill was born March 30, 1935, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Russell and Lillie (Wager) Harris. He was born and raised in Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1954. He moved to Hastings, Nebraska, for about five years before moving to Fremont in 1967.

Bill married Vera Smith on April 10, 1955, in Council Bluffs. She preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2003.

Bill was employed at Hammond and Stephens Company in Fremont. He retired in 2011. He was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. He enjoyed his time spent golfing and bowling. Bill was inducted into the Nebraska Bowling Hall of Fame.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Penney (Jim) Schurkamp of Fremont and Julie (Doyle) Johnson of Idaho; sons, Robin Harris of Livingston, Montana, and John Harris of Gerald, Missouri; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vera; son, Randy Harris; brother, Donald Harris; and sister, Etta Mae Bergantzel.

The memorial service will be planned at a later date. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences are directed to: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490