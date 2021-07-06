William “Bill” Neal was born July 5, 1943, in Fremont, Nebraska, to William “Bill” Sr. and Mildred (Wilson) Neal. He served in the U.S. Navy from September 1960 – June 1964. On June 18, 1966, he married Mary Ann Shemek in Rock Island, Illinois. Bill served as a fire fighter in Menlo Park, California, from 1966 – 1970. The couple moved to Humphrey in 1970 and then to Columbus in 1972. Bill had several jobs throughout his life. He worked for Soil Movers and D & L before owning and operating Rite Way Auto Sales and Bill’s Auto Sales and sold cars for various dealers. Bill was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church where he taught CCD. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending his grandchildren’s wrestling meets, plays and football games.