July 5, 1943 – November 10, 2020
A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Michael’s Church in Tarnov, Nebraska.
William “Bill” Neal, age 77, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Genoa Community Hospital.
William “Bill” Neal was born July 5, 1943, in Fremont, Nebraska, to William “Bill” Sr. and Mildred (Wilson) Neal. He served in the U.S. Navy from September 1960 – June 1964. On June 18, 1966, he married Mary Ann Shemek in Rock Island, Illinois. Bill served as a fire fighter in Menlo Park, California, from 1966 – 1970. The couple moved to Humphrey in 1970 and then to Columbus in 1972. Bill had several jobs throughout his life. He worked for Soil Movers and D & L before owning and operating Rite Way Auto Sales and Bill’s Auto Sales and sold cars for various dealers. Bill was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church where he taught CCD. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending his grandchildren’s wrestling meets, plays and football games.
Bill is survived by: wife, Mary Ann Neal of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Keith (Lisa) Neal of Norfolk, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Tasha Holloway of Waco, Nebraska, Devin Neal of Lincoln, Nebraska, Halle (Alex) Stuart of Omaha, Nebraska, Connor Neal of Kearney, Nebraska, and Maddie Neal of Omaha; one great-grandson, Finnley Stuart; brother, Cecil “Lee” (Jeanette) Neal of Las Gatos, California; brother-in-law, Jim Sweeney of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carroll Neal; and sister, Mary Lou Sweeney.
McKown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.