December 15, 1941 – November 16, 2022

Billie Louise Steavenson, age 80, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Stanton Care Center in Stanton, Iowa. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be held in the Allen Pioneer Cemetery.

Billie was born on Dec. 15, 1941, to Bill and Ruth Fleeker in Manhattan, Kansas. She was the eldest of three children. She had two brothers, Tom and Charlie.

Billie was married to Bill Steavenson and lived for many years in the small town of Fontanelle, Nebraska, where they raised their children. She was an artist and loved all things beautiful. Billie spent many years restoring a brick home built in the 1800s and was a devoted wife and mother.

She is survived by her children: Billy Steavenson, Laurel (Matt) Kutzil, Karl (Linda) Steavenson/Reider; grandchildren: William, Ben and Laura.