November 13, 1947 – April 2, 2021

Billy Ambrose Borgmeyer, 73, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at his home in Newton, Kansas.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1947, in Elgin, Nebraska, the son of Ambrose and Ruth Broberg Borgmeyer. Bill graduated from Page, Nebraska, High School in 1966. He married Linda Elaine Alberts on Oct. 21, 1966, in Fremont, Nebraska.

For nearly 33 years, Bill and Linda owned and operated the Smokey Valley Trailer Park in Assaria, Kansas. They moved to Salina in 1978 where they lived until moving to Newton three years ago.

Survivors include his wife Linda; daughter, Kristina Ketchum and her husband Patrick of the home in Newton; son, Michael Borgmeyer and his wife Jana of Shawnee, Kansas; brother, James Borgmeyer and wife Mary of Salina; grandchildren, Hunter Ketchum, his wife Lyndie, and her daughter Milee of Newton, Kohlby Ketchum and his wife Elizabeth of Salina; and an honorary granddaughter, Felicia Lama of Wichita.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Borgmeyer-Butterfield.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton.

