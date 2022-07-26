January 29, 1981 – July 16, 2022

Billy Gene Case Jr., 41, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly July 16, 2022. He was born to Billy Gene and Jaqueline (Bohl) Case Sr. on Jan. 29, 1981, in Spokane, Washington. He attended Fremont High School and graduated from Chadron High School in 2000.

Billy enjoyed working on cars, was a huge UNC Tar Heels Fan, Husker Fan and animal lover.

He is survived by his mother, Jacki Bohl-Kubik; stepfather, Bill Kubik; sisters, Stasi Bohl and Jennifer Case Zwicky and husband Mark; nephews, Gage, Brody and Riker; and stepbrother, Ryan Kubik; and stepsister, Jamie Kubik; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Billy was preceded in death by his grandparents.

There is no services.

Here is the link to the go fund me page to help assist the family with uncertain expenses: https://gofund.me/4f05454d.