February 27, 1946—March 21, 2023

Blaine Batten, a pioneer in transportation and trailer leasing, passed away on March 23, 2023, at 77. He was a visionary entrepreneur who played a pivotal role in shaping the transportation and leasing industry across the Midwest. Blaine passed peacefully at his home in Omaha, Nebraska, with caring friends at his side.

Blaine was born in Fremont, Nebraska, in February 1946. He was raised on the family farm in Valley, Nebraska, and graduated from Valley High School in 1964. During high school, Blaine worked as a pump jockey at Thompson Sinclair Truck Stop in Fremont. The truck stop was on HWY 30, a main route through town and throughway for coast-to-coast travelers. Here, Blaine fell in love with trucks, especially the big rigs. Following high school graduation, he landed a job in Omaha at the Mack dealership selling truck parts. However, it was only a short time before Blaine decided to obtain a Chauffer’s license, or today a class A CDL, legally permitting him to drive the trucks he had serviced and admired. Blaine did stints for Crouch Brothers as a local delivery driver and hauled livestock for Bell Creek in Arlington.

In the early 1970s, Blaine returned to Mack as a semi-truck salesman, earning the perfect job for a truck enthusiast and professional driver. His Rolodex of contacts in the Omaha trucking industry grew and grew and allowed him to gain the experience and connections to open his own used semi-truck lot. Then in 1980, Werner Enterprises came knocking and offered him a coveted position as a freight salesman. Blaine established profitable accounts in all 48 states and worked tirelessly to secure loads for the growing Nebraska company. Blaine achieved top sales recognition awards during his career at Werner.

In 1984, Blaine got the entrepreneur itch once again. Recognizing a need for short-term truck and trailer rental, Blaine took a leap of faith and started Batten Trailer Leasing, a truck and trailer leasing company. Additionally, Batten employed 14 truck drivers with trucks that could be leased to local carriers to fill the gap as needed. In 1997 Batten was incorporated and moved to its current location near 67th and L Street in Omaha. Batten Trailer continued to grow rapidly for the next 36 years, and Blaine’s leadership was instrumental in the company’s success. Blaine’s entrepreneurial spirit, shrewd business tactics, and one-of-a-kind personality made him a force to be reckoned with in the transportation industry.

In 2020, Blaine sold the business to JBT Trailer Leasing Assets and remained on staff as a trusted consultant. He continued to mentor and advise the team up within a week of his passing. Blaine also founded 1996, the Midwest Plains Chapter of the Antique Truck Historical Society. He was actively involved in the group, holding leadership positions over the years and always attending the annual convention.

His peers recognized Blaine’s contributions to the transportation industry, and he received numerous awards and honors, including the National Trucking Association’s Entrepreneur of the Year award in 1992. Blaine’s passing is a significant loss to the transportation industry, his family and friends, and the community. His legacy as a wise visionary and innovator in the transportation business will be remembered for generations to come.